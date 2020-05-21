Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 307,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,023. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sanmina by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

