SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $283.75 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $317.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.32 and a 200-day moving average of $261.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,316,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

