Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 56,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $146.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.