Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 725,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

