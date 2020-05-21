SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SEAS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.11. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

