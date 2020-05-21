Seele (SEELE) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Seele has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and HADAX. Over the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.96 or 0.03483791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.