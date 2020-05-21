Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.88. 4,697,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.42. The firm has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

