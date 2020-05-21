Semux Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Semux has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $907,838.64 and $75,629.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.