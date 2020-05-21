Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Cap of $355,130.02 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $355,130.02 and approximately $15,809.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

