ShareToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (SHR)

ShareToken (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. ShareToken has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1.40 million worth of ShareToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShareToken has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One ShareToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShareToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.03466552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

ShareToken Token Profile

ShareToken (CRYPTO:SHR) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareToken’s total supply is 2,038,460,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,793,554 tokens. ShareToken’s official website is sharering.network. ShareToken’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal. The official message board for ShareToken is medium.com/ShareRing.

ShareToken Token Trading

ShareToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShareToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShareToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShareToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShareToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.