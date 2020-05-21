Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SFL. Pareto Securities lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 289,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,243. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. Research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. LVM Capital Management grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management now owns 556,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, J&P China Capital Management CO. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

