Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SHBI stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.82. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $31,858.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

