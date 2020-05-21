Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Grows By 8.0%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

