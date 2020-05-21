Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Rises By 7.8%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,998. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $15,310,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

