Short Interest in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Increases By 8.1%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 4,879,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.16. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

