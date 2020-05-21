Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Rises By 11.0%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 217,818 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Athene by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 40.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.