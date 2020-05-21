Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Increases By 11.9%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.