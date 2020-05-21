Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Decreases By 12.9%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 16,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 6,642,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

