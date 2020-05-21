Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Grows By 12.2%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

