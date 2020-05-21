Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Drops By 7.2%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,292. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 220.07, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

