Short Interest in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Decreases By 7.3%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 135,503 shares during the period.

Shares of DK traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,457. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

