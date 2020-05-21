Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 8.4%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSWL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

