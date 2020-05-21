Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreases By 12.4%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,957,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.22. 1,641,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

