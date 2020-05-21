Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 8.4%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 931,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYAI. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DYAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,660. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

