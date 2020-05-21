Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Declines By 13.9%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ELSE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Electro-Sensors has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

