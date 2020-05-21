Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Drops By 7.5%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 266,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

