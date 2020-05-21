Short Interest in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Drops By 9.5%

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,635. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

