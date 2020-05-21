Short Interest in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Declines By 11.6%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 29,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 2,993,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Endo International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.