Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Drops By 8.6%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 741,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of EPM opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.40.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 962,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 193,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

EPM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.