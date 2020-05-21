Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expands By 10.9%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 2,731 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,307.73. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

