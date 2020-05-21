Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Decreases By 7.5%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 627,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 37,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,225. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

