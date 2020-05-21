Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Declines By 7.8%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FDP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 270,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,910,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,431 shares of company stock worth $1,558,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

