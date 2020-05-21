Short Interest in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Increases By 9.3%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, May 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

