Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Increases By 8.2%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 252,010 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

