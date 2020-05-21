Short Interest in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expands By 8.4%

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 841,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,660,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

