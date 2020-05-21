Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Drops By 9.4%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 482,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,699. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

