Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Drops By 8.9%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after acquiring an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,815. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

