Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Rises By 12.4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 874,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,561,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.