Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Decreases By 7.8%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.83. 399,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

