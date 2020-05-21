Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Expands By 12.1%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

