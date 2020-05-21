Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Grows By 8.1%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 106,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,509. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

