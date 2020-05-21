Short Interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Decreases By 9.2%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 916,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTUS shares. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NTUS stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 432,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,387. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

