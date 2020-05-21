Short Interest in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Declines By 7.7%

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in News by 66.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 128,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in News by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 583,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. News has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

