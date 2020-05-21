Short Interest in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Drops By 7.3%

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

PCSB stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

