Short Interest in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Grows By 12.1%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PS opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

