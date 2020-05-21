Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Grows By 8.5%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.70. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

