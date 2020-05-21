Short Interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rises By 8.2%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 492,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,160. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

