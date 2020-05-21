Short Interest in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Increases By 10.8%

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

