Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Rises By 12.2%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,156,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

