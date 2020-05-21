Short Interest in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Increases By 8.6%

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 467,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,406. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

